San Fernando, Pampanga logs 9 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – Nine individuals, including police personnel and medical front-liners, were added to the list of new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in this city.

This brought to 225 the total number of infections with 127 active cases.

Dr. Renely Tungol, officer-in-charge of the City Health Office and incident commander, said that out of the new positive Covid-19 cases, two are police personnel, two medical front-liners, and the others have a history of close contacts with infected patients.

Tungol also said that four patients also succumbed to the dreaded disease, bringing the total deaths to five.

“Those who died have comorbidities or have other sicknesses other than Covid-19,” she said.

She reminded residents to strictly observe the minimum health standards to prevent the spread of the dreaded disease.

“Sa panahon ngayon na tumataas ang kaso ng Covid-19 dito sa syudad natin, kailangan ay pino-protect natin ang sarili natin, lalo na ang kamag-anak or kasama sa bahay or loved ones na vulnerable like the senior citizens, at may mga sakit. Kailangan natin silang ingatan, as much as possible, hindi sila dapat lumabas ng bahay (At this time that the Covid-19 cases in this city are rising, we need to protect ourselves, especially our relatives or housemates or loved ones who are vulnerable like the senior citizens, and have illnesses. We need to take care of them, as much as possible, they should not leave the house),” she said in a video interview Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries stayed at 93. Zorayda Tecson / PNA – northboundasia.com





