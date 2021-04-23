San Fernando City in La Union shifts to GCQ

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – The city of San Fernando here will be under general community quarantine (GCQ) starting on Saturday (April 24) until May 7.

In Executive Order No. 16 issued on Friday, Governor Francisco Emmanuel Ortega III said the number of cases in the city has decreased and now under moderate risk level as of April 18.

“The city government of San Fernando requested to place the city under the lesser category of community quarantine,” he said.

Ortega has ordered local chief executive and police commanders to ensure compliance with the operational guidelines on the application of zoning containment strategy in the localization of the National Action Plan against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) response and other applicable guidelines during the GCQ.

San Fernando City was placed under modified enhanced community quarantine along with other towns in the province from April 10 to 23 due to increased Covid-19 cases putting the city at a critical epidemic risk level.

As of Thursday, the city has a total of 1,277 Covid-19 cases, with 311 active cases. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com

