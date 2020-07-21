San Fernando City and Caba town place under ECQ

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – The provincial government of La Union has placed this city under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) from July 21 to 31.

In Resolution No. 24 issued Tuesday, the Ilocos Regional Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-1) said it has resolved to approve the request of Governor Francisco Emmanuel Ortega III to place the city under ECQ after review, study and consideration of the present situation.

The resolution was signed by Department of the Interior and Local Government regional director James Fadrilan and Department of Health regional director Dr. Valeriano Jesus Lopez.

Ortega has ordered the local chief executive and the local police in the city to ensure compliance such as imposing of stringent limitation on the movement and transportation of people, establishment of checkpoints, observance of the minimum health protocols, closing of non-essential establishments, and strict regulation of operating industries, imposition of curfews, and heightened presence of uniformed personnel to enforce protocols.

In Executive Order No. 24, Ortega said he requested a different classification for this city because of the sudden surge of positive coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases here.

San Fernando City has recorded six new confirmed cases on Monday.







Meanwhile, Mayor Alfredo Ortega, in a statement issued on Monday, said one from the six new cases in San Fernando City has died on July 19 and was buried on July 20.

The patient was a 67-year-old male from Barangay San Agustin who was showing symptoms but refused admission to a hospital. He was swabbed on July 18.

Barangays San Agustin and Tanqui were earlier placed under heightened community quarantine (HCQ), while the identified critical zone in barangays Canaoay and Lingsat were also placed under HCQ for 72 hours prior to the ECQ status of the city.

As of 12 noon on July 20, San Fernando City has a total of 20 confirmed cases, five of them are admitted to the hospitals, eight are in an isolation facility, one is in strict home quarantine, four have recovered, and two have died.

Earlier, Caba town was placed under ECQ due to the increasing number of Covid-19 confirmed cases. Hilda Austria /PNA with Erwin Beleo – northboundasia.com





