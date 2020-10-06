Sagada tightens rules on entry of visitors, returning residents

BAGUIO CITY – The municipality of Sagada in Mountain Province further tightened security protocols on the entry of people to the town.

Sagada Mayor James Pooten, in a phone interview on Tuesday, said they are now enforcing a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the municipality.

“That is the protocol and advisory that is being applied in Sagada,” he said.

The protocol is based on Municipal Ordinance No. 17, series of 2020, that states “entry of returning residents or authorized persons outside residence (APOR), workers, OFWs (overseas Filipino workers), LSIs (locally stranded individuals), persons who are out on official travel, coming from a country, province, city and municipality with active positive Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) cases must undergo the 14-day mandatory quarantine upon arrival in the municipality.”

“That is the preference of our people in Sagada,” the mayor said in explaining that they hope to stop the increase in Covid-19 cases for the protection of residents.

Currently, Mountain Province has a total of 23 cases with seven active cases while 16 have already recovered. Only the towns of Sadanga and Barlig remain Covid-free.

Pooten also issued Advisory No. 24 on Oct. 5 reiterating the protocol and specifically mentioning areas in Mountain Province with Covid-19 active cases.

“In view of the latest development of Covid-19 status in Mountain Province, persons traveling from the following barangays with active Covid-19 cases are required to undergo 14-day quarantine upon return: Barangays Abatan in Bauko; Barangays Poblacion and Losad in Sabangan; and Barangays Butigue, Palitud, Anonat and Poblacion in Paracelis.”

The advisory also said that returning residents to the province must first coordinate with the Operations Center prior to their scheduled travel.

It also said that persons arriving in Sagada between 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. the following day with no prior coordination shall not be allowed entry until proper coordination is made. Liza Agoot / PNA – northboundasia.com





