Sagada records 1st Covid-19 case

BAGUIO CITY – The town of Sagada in Mountain Province recorded its first coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) case on Sunday.

In its Facebook page, the Mountain Province Provincial Health Office (MPPHO) said the patient is a 29-year-old male who has no travel history outside the province.

“He is asymptomatic and is currently isolated. He is the first case from said town,” the post read.

Bontoc town, also in Mountain Province, recorded on Sunday another person infected with the disease.

The patient is a 29-year-old male police officer who used to work at the National Capital Region but recently reassigned to the province. He is currently asymptomatic and in isolation.







MPPHO said following his reassignment, the cop reported to the Police Regional Office – Cordillera at Camp Bado Dangwa in La Trinidad, Benguet from July 20 to 29.

He was then deployed to Mountain Province, arrived in Bontoc on July 30 and underwent swab testing upon arrival.

Mountain Province now has eight confirmed cases — three are active.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council urged residents to be extra vigilant in observing health protocols.

“We can greatly protect ourselves and our communities by taking the most practical and proactive measures against the Covid-19 – wherever we are and whoever we are with outside our homes, let us wear our masks, observe physical distancing and never forget to do proper hand washing whenever the need arises,” the post read. Liza Agoot /PNA – northboundasia.com





