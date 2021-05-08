Russia hits 4.8-million mark after 8K new infections

by: Tass |
MOSCOW – Russia has documented 8,386 cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall case count to 4,863,514, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Friday.

The relative daily increase rate has reached 0.17 percent.

In the past 24 hours, 2,846 Covid-19 cases were documented in Moscow, 722 in St. Petersburg, 608 in the Moscow Region, 210 in the Rostov Region, 142 in the Voronezh Region, and 124 in the Saratov Region.

Russia recorded 376 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 351 the day before. The total death toll has climbed to 112,622.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.32% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

Currently, there are 270,532 active cases of Covid-19 in Russia. (TASS)

