by: Anadolu |
Russia approves second Covid-19 vaccine

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday a second coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine has been granted regulatory approval.

Putin said the vaccine, EpiVakKorona, was registered at the Vector State Research Center in Novosibirsk.

On August 11, Russia issued a temporary conditional registration for a vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

Conditional registration is issued for medicine considered vital to protect public health in an emergency, such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

Russia on Wednesday reported 14,231 new cases of Covid-19, setting a new record for daily infections across the country.

The new cases raised the tally to more than 1.34 million and the death toll reached 23,305 with 239 more fatalities, according to health authorities.

The total number of recoveries in the country has crossed 1.3 million as 7,920 more patients got over the disease in the past 24 hours. (Anadolu)



