Roque joins nation in praying for departed loved ones

MANILA – Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque joined the nation in praying for their departed loved ones, including those who died from recent typhoons and pandemics, in observance of All Souls’ Day on Monday.

“Sa araw na ito, nananalangin tayo na ang lahat ng mga yumao nating mahal sa buhay, kabilang ang mga nasawi sa nagdaang bagyo at pandemya ay maging mapayapa sa piling ng Maykapal. Amen (On this day, we pray that all our deceased loved ones, including those killed in previous typhoons and pandemics, will be at peace with God. Amen),” he said in a Facebook post.

The government has ordered the temporary closure of cemeteries and columbaria all over the country until Nov. 4 to prevent mass gatherings and stop the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Some Filipinos visited their departed loved ones ahead of the closure, while others opted to visit when cemeteries and columbaria reopen.

The Catholic clergy has urged the faithful to instead offer prayers and light candles for their dearly departed while cemeteries and columbaria remain closed.







Last Oct. 27, President Rodrigo Duterte hoped for “peaceful” observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on Nov. 1 and 2, respectively.

“I expect a peaceful celebration of the All Saints’ Day and the All Souls’ Day,” he said in a pre-recorded speech.

This year’s All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day took place with two tropical cyclones — “Rolly” and “Siony” — inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Duterte is expected to address the nation regarding developments on the two tropical cyclones on Monday night. Azer Parrocha /PNA – northboundasia.com





