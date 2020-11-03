‘Rolly’ death toll in Bicol climbs to 20

LEGAZPI CITY – The death toll in Bicol Region from Super Typhoon Rolly’s onslaught rose to 20 while damages to agriculture and infrastructure have initially reached PHP5.7 billion in Bicol, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said.

An OCD report as of 7 p.m. Monday showed that 14 deaths were reported in Albay and another six in Catanduanes after “Rolly”, under super typhoon category, made two landfalls in Bicol Region on Sunday.

Virac, Catanduanes Photos by JINKY TABOR / NPN

Jessar Adornado, OCD Bicol operation division chief, said heavy to intense rains flooded 10 towns in Albay and 29 towns in Camarines Sur while lahar flow damaged several houses in Guinobatan and also affected Camalig, Sto. Domingo, and Tabaco City in Albay.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) in Bicol said PHP1.1 Billion worth agricultural crops were destroyed by the typhoon, affecting 17,059 hectares with 53,383 metric tons of agriculture products.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported that PHP4.6 billion worth of infrastructure were damaged, including PHP1.8 billion flood control, PHP1.7 billion buildings, and PHP1 billion national roads and bridges.

Reports from Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) said of the 79,338 houses that were affected, 58,415 were partially damaged while 20,923 were totally destroyed. Mar Serrano / PNA – northboundasia.com