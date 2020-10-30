MANILA – Typhoon Rolly continues to intensify while moving westward at 15 kph, the weather bureau said in its 11 a.m. bulletin on Friday.

“Rolly” now packs maximum sustained winds of 165 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 205 kph, added the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The typhoon was last tracked 1,100 km. east of Central Luzon and is forecast to move west-southwestward from Friday afternoon until Saturday night.

PAGASA maintained that “Rolly” may make landfall over the Aurora-Quezon area on Sunday or Monday.

Its trough will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Bicol, the Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and Zamboanga Peninsula on Friday.

Meanwhile, no tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) was hoisted over any part of the country.

“However, in anticipation of the arrival of strong breeze to near-gale conditions due to ‘Rolly’, TCWS No. 1 may be raised over several provinces in the Bicol region this afternoon,” PAGASA said.

Rough to very rough seas will be experienced over the seaboards of northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon.

Gale warning is in effect in these waters.

Moderate to rough seas will prevail over the eastern seaboards of the Visayas and Mindanao, and the remaining seaboards of Luzon, PAGASA said. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com





