Road clearing on in Nueva Ecija after ‘Ulysses’ onslaught

by: Philippine News Agency |

CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija – Road clearing operations are in full blast in several towns of this province to remove fallen trees caused by strong winds spawned by Typhoon Ulysses.

Personnel from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) as well as police and local officials in the towns of Talugtog, Lupao, Jaen, Cabiao, Guimba, Gabaldon, Sta. Rosa, and Science City of Muñoz, among other places, went out early on Thursday to clear the roads.

Based on the PDRRMO monitoring, a road section in Barangay Olivete, Bongabon was also closed to traffic due to flooding.

The National Irrigation Administration-Upper Pampanga River Integrated Irrigation System (NIA-UPRIIS) said that water level in Pantabangan Dam increased to 198.96 meters as of 7:45 a.m. Thursday from 198.30 meters at 11 p.m. of Wednesday.



The current level is 22.04 meters short of the dam’s spilling level of 221 meters.

An average inflow of 318 centimeters per second was recorded with the rainfall of 70.1 mm, said Engr. Rosalinda Bote, NIA-UPRIIS department manager.

Pantabangan Dam’s gate has remained closed. Marilyn Galang / PNA – northboundasia.com



Suggested Videos

Typhoon ROLLY and Typhoon SIONY – Update – Nov 1, 2020

2 Bagyong tatama sa bansa binabantayan ng PAGASA

Mushroom Business


DAING DAMORTIS

Presidente Duterte binatikos si Sen Drilon sa kanyang SONA 2020

Tropical Depression “#CarinaPH” Update Monday 5AM


LUECO EXPLAINS HIGH ELECTRIC BILL

OWWA FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

LIVE PRESIDENT DUTERTE LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE


Statement of Abra Governor Joy Bernos on the First Case of COVID-19 in their province

PREVENT COVID-19

No. 1 Drug Personality in CSF La Union Nabbed


WINNING MOMENT

The Evening News

BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019