Road clearing on in Nueva Ecija after ‘Ulysses’ onslaught

CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija – Road clearing operations are in full blast in several towns of this province to remove fallen trees caused by strong winds spawned by Typhoon Ulysses.

Personnel from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) as well as police and local officials in the towns of Talugtog, Lupao, Jaen, Cabiao, Guimba, Gabaldon, Sta. Rosa, and Science City of Muñoz, among other places, went out early on Thursday to clear the roads.

Based on the PDRRMO monitoring, a road section in Barangay Olivete, Bongabon was also closed to traffic due to flooding.

The National Irrigation Administration-Upper Pampanga River Integrated Irrigation System (NIA-UPRIIS) said that water level in Pantabangan Dam increased to 198.96 meters as of 7:45 a.m. Thursday from 198.30 meters at 11 p.m. of Wednesday.







The current level is 22.04 meters short of the dam’s spilling level of 221 meters.

An average inflow of 318 centimeters per second was recorded with the rainfall of 70.1 mm, said Engr. Rosalinda Bote, NIA-UPRIIS department manager.

Pantabangan Dam’s gate has remained closed. Marilyn Galang / PNA – northboundasia.com





