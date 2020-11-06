Riding-in-tandem shooting incidents in Pangasinan down 64%

by: Philippine News Agency |
Riding-in-tandem shooting incidents in Pangasinan down 64%

DAGUPAN CITY – The Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) recorded 18 shooting incidents by motorcycle-riding criminals (MRC) in the province from January to October this year, down by 64 percent from 50 recorded in the same period last year.

In an interview on Thursday, PPPO director Col. Redrico Maranan attributed the drastic decrease to the prevention efforts of law enforcement in the province.

Among these are the neutralization of the leader and a member of a gun-for-hire group from Tarlac and Nueva Ecija, who were also operating in Pangasinan.

“Additionally, we have also implemented more than 500 search warrants which targeted loose firearms,” he said.

Maranan also credited reduced shooting incidents to the confiscation of over 700 loose firearms in police checkpoints this year amid the lockdowns implemented due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

He said motorcycle lanes in checkpoints have proven valuable in the interception of potential criminals.

Maranan added the declining trend has been observed in the past two years.

In 2018, PPPO recorded 70 incidents. Ahikam Pasion /PNA – northboundasia.com

Suggested Videos

Typhoon ROLLY and Typhoon SIONY – Update – Nov 1, 2020

2 Bagyong tatama sa bansa binabantayan ng PAGASA

Mushroom Business


DAING DAMORTIS

Presidente Duterte binatikos si Sen Drilon sa kanyang SONA 2020

Tropical Depression “#CarinaPH” Update Monday 5AM


LUECO EXPLAINS HIGH ELECTRIC BILL

OWWA FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

LIVE PRESIDENT DUTERTE LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE


Statement of Abra Governor Joy Bernos on the First Case of COVID-19 in their province

PREVENT COVID-19

No. 1 Drug Personality in CSF La Union Nabbed


WINNING MOMENT

The Evening News

BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019