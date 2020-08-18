Riders volunteer to distribute modules for learners

LAOAG CITY – As various schools here gear up for distance learning under the new normal, some motorcycle riders have signified their intent to distribute learner’s modules for free.

In a memorandum of agreement (MOA) signed between the Department of Education Laoag City and the Motorcycle Philippines Federation 128 Inc., both parties agreed that the modules developed by teachers will be distributed for free by the riders to the village halls of Laoag and other municipalities.

The village officials will then give out the modules to the learner’s home. The learners will bring the modules to the barangay halls which will be carried back by the riders to schools.

The distribution and retrieval of learning modules will be made weekly.

Dubbed as Project Volunteer Riders Organized for Optable Module (VROOM) Delivery, Gary Ronquillo, provincial coordinator of the motorists’ group, said as partners for education in the new normal, they are offering their services for the welfare of children in Laoag and Ilocos Norte.







“Over the years, we (riders) had been used to public service. This is the least we can do for our children during this time of crisis,” Ronquillo said in an interview Tuesday.

With at least 30 active members to help in the distribution of modules, Ronquillo said they will start initially with the big schools in the city as they hope to encourage more riders to support the cause.

To formalize the agreement, DepEd Laoag Schools Division chief Vilma Eda and Ronquillo representing the motorcycle group signed the MOA on August 14 at the Ilocos Norte College of Arts and Trades.

Aside from the volunteer riders, village officials from the 80 barangays of Laoag also expressed their support in the delivery of modules for learners who opted for modular learning.

Based on the latest learner’s survey, the majority of about 22,000 enrolled learners in Laoag public schools prefer modular learning and this will be carried out during the opening of classes which was reset to Oct. 5, 2020. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com





