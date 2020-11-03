Rice supply stable amid ‘Rolly’ damage to farmlands: DA

MANILA – Rice production in the country is “still enough” despite some farmlands destroyed due to the onslaught of typhoons Rolly and Quinta, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said on Tuesday.

“The total volume na tumama sa rice is 170,000 metric tons. If we compare it sa annual target na 20 million metric tons, this is less than 1 percent (The total volume of rice production that was hit by the typhoon is 170,000 metric tons. If we compare it to the 20 million metric tons annual target, that is only 1 percent),” DA director for field operations Roy Abaya said in a virtual briefing.

The combined amount of damage and losses from “Quinta” (PHP2.56 billion) and “Rolly” (PHP1.99 billion) is PHP4.56 billion.

The two weather disturbances affected 77,958 farmers and 115,148 hectares of agricultural areas in Regions 1, 2, 3, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9, according to the DA bulletin as of noon of November 3.

The volume of production loss is at 262,539 metric tons.

The affected commodities include rice, corn, high-value crops, fisheries, livestock, irrigation, and agri-facilities.

In earlier reports, the DA said a total of 4,263 bags of rice issued by the National Food Authority (NFA) will be distributed to the provinces of Marinduque, Albay, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, Sorsogon, and Cavite for relief operations.

A total of 133,326 bags of rice seeds, 17,545 bags of corn seeds, and 1,980 kilograms of assorted vegetables will also be given to affected farmers.

Around 10 million pieces of available tilapia and milkfish fingerlings, as well as fishing gears and paraphernalia, will also be distributed to fisherfolk in the affected areas.

Quick Response Fund amounting to PHP400 million was allocated for the rehabilitation of areas affected by “Rolly”.

On the other hand, the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Bicol said some 23,552 food packs worth PHP10.2 million and non-food items worth PHP26.4 million are distributed.

Loan programs and other cash assistance are also underway, the DA said. Christine Cudis / PNA – northboundasia.com