Residents scramble to buy face shields to comply with LTFRB order

LAOAG CITY – Many residents here and other areas of Ilocos Norte province have started buying face shields in preparation for the implementation of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) order on mandatory wearing inside public transport beginning August 15.

Sales of face shields increased as the provincial government encouraged residents to wear one apart from a face mask to further lessen the risk of contracting coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Last Aug. 1, a memorandum circular issued by the LTFRB said drivers, conductors and passengers of public utility vehicles (PUVs) in areas across the country that are under general community quarantine (GCQ) will be required to wear a face shield, on top of the mandatory wearing of face mask.

The circular also said commuters’ failure to wear a face mask and face shield or eye protector is reasonable ground to be disallowed in any PUV.

Since the memorandum was issued, online sellers have noted increase in sales of face shields. Some of them say they now earn an average profit of PHP1,000 per day from at least 100 face shields priced at PHP35-PHP40 per piece.

“After face masks, face shields are in demand these days and people are buying in bulk,” said Joyce Caluducan, an online seller in Bacarra town.

Trike driver Arnel Viernes of Barangay 9, Sta. Angela, this city, said “wearing of face shields while driving can be a hassle but it is meant to protect everyone”.

“It’s for our protection so we have to abide and cooperate with what our government tells us,” said Aira Oracion, a commuter from San Nicolas town.

In downtown Laoag, personnel of the Philippine National Police have intensified the monitoring of compliance with basic health measures and procedures as required by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID). Leilanie Adriano /PNA – northboundasia.com





