Residents in Pangasinan coastal areas evacuate due to ‘Ulysses’

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan –Residents of coastal areas in five towns and one city in Pangasinan have been evacuated due to the threat of storm surge as Typhoon Ulysses batters the province with strong winds and moderate to heavy rains.

In an interview on Thursday, Shallom Balolong of the Pangasinan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), said there are 200 individuals evacuated in Sual town, 30 in San Fabian town, 64 in Bolinao town, while evacuees in Bani and Lingayen towns and Alaminos City are still being accounted as of this writing.

He said that some barangays in Lingayen and Dagupan City were reported flooded due to heavy rains and high tide.

“There were also reports of fallen trees but these were cleared already hence all roads in the province as of 8 a.m. (Thursday) are still passable,” he added.

Balolong said there are no reported casualties and injuries in the province.

The PDRRMO headed by Governor Amado Espino III has raised the province’s status to red alert on Wednesday as Pangasinan was placed under storm signal no. 3. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com





