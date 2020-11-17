Rescue chopper flies septuagenarian in need of dialysis

MANILA – A 78-year-old woman who is in need of urgent dialysis was airlifted on board a military rescue chopper Monday morning.

Philippine Air Force spokesperson, Lt. Col. Aristides Galang said the patient, Cleofina Abad from Gonzaga town in Cagayan, was airlifted to the Divine Mercy Medical Center in Tuguegarao City on board a Sikorsky S-76.

Galang said Abad’s request for a medical evacuation was forwarded to Joint Task Force Tala as several areas are still inaccessible for land transport.

Many areas in Cagayan province are submerged in floodwater due to the spilling of dams following weeks of rains from a number of typhoons that hit the country.

“And since our helicopters are also tasked for medical evacuation missions, the PAF responded,” he said in Filipino.

The patient was accompanied by her husband, Rosendo, 82, in the flight to the hospital.

Meanwhile, a UH-IH helicopter of the PAF also conducted relief operations on Monday from the Cagayan Capitol grounds in Tuguegarao City to Alcala, Amulung, and Solana towns.

A total of 1,587.3 pounds of assorted relief goods were distributed to most affected areas in Alcala town, Galang said. Priam Nepomuceno / PNA – northboundasia.com

