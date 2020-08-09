Remains of OFWs killed in Beirut blast set to arrive Aug. 16

MANILA – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Sunday said the remains of the four overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who died in a massive explosion in Beirut last week are set to arrive this month.

In a statement, DOLE said the bodies of Ardel Bustamante Maglangit from Zamboanga del Sur, Perlita Guillermo Mendoza from Ilocos Sur, Milagros Campo Sumaculon from Guimaras and a still unnamed OFW are set to arrive on August 16.

“The chartered flight scheduled on August 16 will include the human remains of the Filipino casualties of the explosion,” it said.

The DOLE reported that four Filipinos have died, 42 were injured and two are missing in the incidents

More than 137 people have died and thousands were wounded after an explosion rocked the Lebanon capital on August 4.

On the other hand, some 13 Filipino seafarers, who were also affected by the blasts, are set to fly back to the country on August 20.

“The seafarers have a scheduled flight on 20 August via Turkish Airlines,” DOLE added.

The seafarers, who are currently at Orient Queen Hotel were identified as Jomar dela Gente, Graciano Erese, Abbygyll Valdez, Analou Regino, Chuna Mae Galve, Miriam Padrie, Nestor Enrera, Michael Villanueva, Christopher Eller, Jordan Orobea, Denis Tanzo, Ryan Jeongco and Rio Adoyo.

It reported that the Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Beirut has provided prescribed medicines, rice and meat provisions with cooking utensils, fruits, vitamins and garments to all of them.

“All victims (casualties and injured seafarers) are active Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) members,” DOLE added.

Earlier, DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III said the OFWs are entitled to benefits provided by the host country and the Philippine government. Ferdinand Patinio /PNA – northboundasia.com





