Ravena signs fresh contract with San-En NeoPhoenix

MANILA – The San-En NeoPhoenix announced on Monday that Filipino basketball star Thirdy Ravena has signed a fresh multi-year contract with them, assuring that the Filipino swingman will remain with the B.League team for a foreseeable future.

Barring another roadblock, Ravena looks to redeem himself after his rookie season with San-En was marred by injuries and even the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) scare.

“It was indeed a tough time for me last season, having to miss a lot of games and not being able to help the team as much as I want. But despite that, it was all love from the NeoPhoenix club and boosters; which was why it wasn’t hard for me to make this decision,” Ravena said.

He was limited to only 18 games last season after contracting Covid-19, fracturing his right ring finger, and hurting his knee near the end of the regular season.

The six-foot-three guard, however, had decent numbers of 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

Kenjiro Hongo, NeoPhoenix’s president, sees Ravena as a future cornerstone of the franchise being the first player in B.League history to be signed through the Asian player quota.

“Ravena will continue to build a new culture with a team centered on him and strive to become a champion,” Hongo said. “There are only great expectations for his further growth.”

Team Manager Hideki Higashi also expressed bullishness on what Ravena will continue to contribute to the team.

“I am confident that his aggressive play will tear the opponent team apart and continue to accumulate points, leading the team to victory. The San-en Neo-Phoenix, along with Thirdy, will impress not only his native people but also the Filipinos living in the San-en area, and will aim to become a champion with him,” Higashi said.

The B. League is a professional men’s basketball league in Japan. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno / PNA – northboundasia.com

