RAPID TEST FOR LSIs by: Northbound Philippines News Online | 26/07/2020 Government health personnel perform rapid tests for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) during the second day of the government’s Hatid Tulong program at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Sunday (July 26, 2020). Rapid test is one of the requirements before the thousands of LSIs who are affected by the lockdown and other quarantine measures against Covid-19 will be allowed to return to their respective provinces. AVITO DALAN /PNA – northboundasia.com