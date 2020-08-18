Rain showers across PH Tuesday due to southwest monsoon

MANILA – The southwest monsoon affecting the western section of the country and the trough of a new low-pressure area (LPA) spotted outside the Philippine area of responsibility will bring rain showers across the archipelago, a weather specialist said Tuesday.

Aldczar Aurelio of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is still far from the PAR, but its trough is affecting the eastern part of the Visayas and Mindanao.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail over Batanes, the Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Region 4-B (Mimaropa), Western Visayas, the Zamboanga Peninsula, and BARMM due to the southwest monsoon.

The same weather condition will prevail over Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and the rest of the Visayas due to the trough of the LPA.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have isolated rain showers caused by the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail over the whole country.

Meanwhile, Aurelio said one of the LPAs that PAGASA has been monitoring for the past days had developed into tropical depression (TD) “Helen” around 8 p.m. Monday. “Helen” exited the PAR around 1 a.m. Tuesday, he added. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com





