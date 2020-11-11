Rain Or Shine enters PBA quarterfinals

MANILA – Rain Or Shine completed the cast of the 2020 Philippine Basketball Association playoffs after turning back TNT, 80-74, on Tuesday night at the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center.

The Elasto Painters scored the game’s last six points, a huge layup from Kris Rosales and clutch free throws from Norbert Torres and Javee Mocon to prevent the Tropang Giga from completing a comeback.

Mocon and James Yap each scored 16 points for ROS, which now needs to beat Phoenix on Wednesday night in hopes of sneaking into the Top 4, which will merit a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

Mocon finished with a double-double as he too grabbed 10 rebounds.

Rosario had 18 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks, while Erram added 14 markers, 13 boards, and one steal for TNT, which now needs to look at the results of the remaining games to determine if they will still get a quarterfinal bonus despite falling to 7-4.







Box Scores:

Rain Or Shine 80-Mocon 16, Yap 16, Belga 12, Borboran 10, Norwood 9, Rosales 6, Ponferada 5, Torres 4, Arana 1, Onwubere 1, Wong 0, Nambatac 0, Tolentino 0

TNT 74-Rosario 18, Erram 14, Parks 11, Pogoy 9, Vosotros 6, Washington 4, Semerad 3, De Leon 0, Montalbo 0, Carey 0, Flores 0

Quarterscores: 13-19, 43-38, 67-57, 80-74 Ivan Stewart Saldajeno / PNA – northboundasia.com





