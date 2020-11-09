Rain Or Shine eliminates Blackwater from playoff contention

MANILA – Rain Or Shine ElastoPainters formally shut the door on Blackwater Elite’s hopes of making the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) quarterfinals after an 82-71 win on Sunday at the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center in Pampanga.

In a battle pitting slumping teams, Elasto Painters held the Elite to a combined 25 points in the second and the third quarters after letting them score 20 first quarter points and eventually opened a lead as high as 20.

Javee Mocon made all of his nine field goals inside the three-point line and finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds, one assist, two steals, and two blocks for ROS, which bounced back from a 62-70 defeat to Magnolia on Saturday night.

Beau Belga added 14 points, five rebounds, and one block off the bench.

Mac Belo had 15 points, eight boards, one steal, and one block for Blackwater, which dropped its sixth straight loss that put the team down to 2-7.







The result also eliminated Terrafirma Dyip and NorthPort Batang Pier from making it to the playoffs.

However, both the Dyip and the Batang Pier came close to a comeback against their respective foes.

Terrafirma clawed back from an 85-93 deficit to 2:31 to play against Meralco Bolts to force a 93-all deadlock.

However, Chris Newsome scored a buzzer-beating basket to give the Bolts a 95-93 win.

Raymond Almazan led Meralco, which tied Magnolia Hotshots and Alaska Aces in fourth place at 6-4, with 15 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal. Bong Quinto added 14 points, eight rebounds, and one assist.

Juami Tiongson and CJ Perez each tallied 21 points for Terrafirma, which slipped to 1-8. The Hotshots joined the logjam with the Bolts and the Aces after holding off the Batang Pier, 83-76.







NorthPort fought back from a 20-point early fourth quarter lead and cut it to just four, 80-76. However, Magnolia recovered and held NorthPort scoreless in the final 2:57 of the game.

Ian Sangalang finished with 23 points, nine rebounds, and one block off the bench for the Hotshots.

Paul Lee, who exploded in their previous wins, played facilitator this time, dishing out eight assists with 14 points, six rebounds, and one steal.

After a 39-point explosion, Chris Standhardinger was held to only 18 but also had 17 rebounds, four dimes, one block, and one steal for the Batang Pier, who likewise fell to 1-8.

Kevin Ferrer also got 18 markers with three boards, one assist, and one block. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno / PNA – northboundasia.com