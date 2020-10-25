‘Quinta’ intensifies into severe tropical storm

MANILA – Weather disturbance “Quinta” (Molave) has intensified into a severe tropical storm as it threatens the Catanduanes-Albay-Sorsogon area, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Sunday.

In its 11 a.m. severe weather bulletin, PAGASA said the center of Quinta as of 10 a.m. was estimated at 180 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes and is forecast to make landfall over the Catanduanes-Albay-Sorsogon area Sunday afternoon or evening.

It added the several tropical storm is moving westward at 25 kilometers per hour (kph) with maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 110 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 2 was raised in the following areas:

— Catanduanes;

— Camarines Norte;

— Camarines Sur;

— Albay;

— Sorsogon

— Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands;

— the central and southern portions of Quezon (Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Dolores, Candelaria, Tiaong, San Antonio, Sariaya, Tayabas City, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Perez, Alabat, Calauag, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Lopez, Pitogo, Plaridel, Gumaca, Unisan, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Macalelon, Catanauan, General Luna, Buenavista, San Narciso, Mulanay, San Andres, San Francisco);

— Batangas;

— Marinduque;

— Romblon;

— Oriental Mindoro;

— Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island; and

— Northern Samar

PAGASA said winds of 61kph to 120 kph may be expected in these areas in at least 24 hours.

Metro Manila as well as the rest of Quezon, Laguna, Rizal, Cavite, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, the southern portion of Zambales, Calamian Islands in Luzon is now under storm Signal No. 1, it said.

Signal No. 1 is also hoisted in northern portions of Samar, Eastern Samar, Capiz, Antique, and Aklan.

The tropical storm is expected to traverse Southern Luzon until Monday afternoon, and then turn west-northwestward over the West Philippine Sea. It is likely to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday afternoon.

“Quinta intensified into a several tropical storm at 8 a.m. today. Further intensification prior to landfall over Bicol Region remains likely,” it added.

After crossing the Philippine archipelago, PAGASA said Quinta will continue intensifying over the West Philippine Sea, reaching typhoon category by Tuesday.

It said Quinta will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Bicol Region, Calabarzon, Aurora, Occidental and Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque, Calamian Islands, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Aklan, and Antique on Sunday through Monday morning.

The tail-end of a frontal system will likewise bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over the Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte.

These two weather systems will also bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and the rest of Visayas, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Mimaropa, it added.

PAGASA warned that flash floods, landslides, and sediment-laden streamflows like lahar may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

Sunday’s minimum temperature is 26°C while the maximum temperature is 31.6°C, PAGASA said. Ma. Teresa Montemayor /PNA – northboundasia.com





