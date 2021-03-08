Quake drills ensure vigilance even during pandemic

by: Priam Nepomuceno-Philippine News Agency |
Quake drills ensure vigilance even during pandemic

MANILA – The holding of this year’s first-quarter online quake drill ensures preparedness during a disaster, even with the ongoing pandemic.

“The NDRRMC wants to ensure that despite the pandemic, our people continue to be vigilant in case an earthquake happens,” National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council deputy spokesperson Mark Cashean Timbal said in a Viber message Monday.

“Earthquakes still occur every now and then across the country and we don’t want our people to forget that,” he added.

The online Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill is on March 11 at 1 p.m.

This is the third online quake drill. The first two were held during the third and fourth quarters last year.

Timbal reminded the public to adhere to the minimum health protocols during the drill. Priam Nepomuceno / PNA – northboundasia.com

