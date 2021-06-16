QC launches ‘Bakuna Nights’ for A4 workers

MANILA – The Quezon City government launched on Wednesday its night-shift coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination program called “QC Bakuna Nights”.

Mayor Joy Belmonte, in a statement on Wednesday, said this is to be able to address the clamor of many essential workers that belong to the A4 priority category to get Covid-19 jabs.

“Para ito sa mga manggagawa natin na hindi naman makaliban sa kanilang trabaho para makapagpabakuna sa karaniwang oras na 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lalo na ‘yung mga arawan ang sahod (This is for our workers who are unable to skip their 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. work for a day just to be able to receive the vaccine, most especially those whose salary is on a daily basis),” Belmonte said.

About 2,000 essential workers belonging to the A4 priority category, and who have pre-registered with the city government will be inoculated at the Quezon City Hall grounds on Wednesday.

Belmonte said they recognize the agony of most workers who are undecided whether to be absent or take a leave from work just to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

She added that the program also aims to expand the reach of the city and be able to vaccinate many A4 workers who are only free after office hours or in the evening.

“Ngayon, hindi na nila kailangang mamili kung arawang kita ba muna o bakuna (Now they don’t have to choose between their daily wage or the vaccine). We will inoculate them at a time most convenient to them,” Belmonte said.

The QC Bakuna Nights will initially run for four days starting Wednesday until Saturday, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to QC Task Force Vax to Normal co-chair Joseph Juico.

Juico said this is due to the limited availability of the Covid-19 vaccines.

If more supplies are delivered to the city, he said that QC Bakuna Nights will continue and may even be expanded to other sites.

The city government has allotted 2,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines every night for the initial 4-day run of the program. Marita Moaje / PNA – northboundasia.com

