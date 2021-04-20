QC backs community pantries

MANILA – The Quezon City government expressed full support for community pantries that give away free goods, mostly food items.

Mayor Joy Belmonte said she sent assistance through their Task Force Disiplina and has coordinated with village officials to maintain peace and order.

“These initiatives highlight the bayanihan spirit inherent in our QCitizens. The city government will therefore ensure that the organizers and beneficiaries of Community Pantries remain safe and unimpeded,” she said in a statement sent to the media on Tuesday.

She said people lining up to get their free goodies from the community pantry are constantly reminded to observe minimum health and safety standards that include wearing of masks and safe physical distancing.

“Task Force Disiplina is instructed to do the same for any other community pantries in the city should barangay personnel need additional assistance,” she said.

She said she has reached out to a pantry organizer, who raised security concerns, and requested Police Director Brig. Gen. Antonio Yarra for assistance.

“In these difficult times, let us allow kindness and selflessness to prevail. Mabuhay po tayong lahat, at magtulungan po tayong lahat (Let us all help one another),” she said. Marita Moaje / PNA – northboundasia.com

