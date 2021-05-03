Pump prices up for 3rd straight week

MANILA – Oil companies will implement another price increase effective Tuesday morning.

In separate advisories, Caltex, Cleanfuel, Seaoil, Shell, and Unioil said diesel prices will go up by PHP0.35 per liter, while gasoline prices will increase by PHP0.20 per liter.

Caltex, Seaoil, and Shell will also implement a PHP0.35-per-liter increase on kerosene products.

Oil prices have increased for three consecutive weeks.

According to industry experts, the increase in fuel prices this week can be attributed to higher oil demand in the United States, Europe, and China.

But demand has been tempered due to the rising coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in India, Brazil, and Japan.

To date, gasoline prices were higher by PHP7.60 per liter compared to the same period last year.

Diesel prices rose by PHP5.70 per liter and kerosene prices went up by PHP4.95 per liter. Kris Crismundo / PNA – northboundasia.com

