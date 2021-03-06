PRRD vows to fight illegal drugs, corruption in remaining months

MANILA – President Rodrigo R. Duterte on Friday assured the public that he would dedicate his remaining months in office to eradicate illegal drugs and corruption in the government.

In a speech delivered at the University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines in Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental, Duterte noted that while his government is “not perfect,” he would fulfill his promise to go after drug personalities and corrupt government workers.

“Ang gobyerno, dili perpekto. Ako, dili perpekto. Faults? Me? Plenty. Pero dili nang pangawat og kwarta. Naa lang ko’y mga parehas anang kaso, extrajudicial killing. Ah, moabot ra ta diha. Ako, I’m trying to preserve my country. Di na ko kinahanglan lecturan pa’g kinsa nga (The government isn’t perfect. I’m not perfect either. Faults? Me? Plenty. But I don’t steal money. I only have cases about extrajudicial killings. Ah, we’ll get there. I’m just trying to preserve my country. I don’t need to be lectured by anyone),” he said.

Duterte acknowledged that despite the government’s relentless fight against illegal drugs and corruption, the unlawful activities of the culprits continue to thrive.

He cautioned drug offenders and corrupt government personnel that he would be harsh on them.

“Ana. Mao ma’y akong trabaho. Matiguwang – hapit na man ko matingkagol. Unsa ma’y buhaton nako? O di magtrabaho. Unsay trabaho nako? Kanang gimando sa balaod (That’s my job. I’m getting older by the day. So what should I do then? Work. And what is my job? To implement the law),” Duterte said.

The President said he would summon to Malacañan any government worker involved in irregularities for the “whole day” to let them realize their wrongdoing.

He made the statement as he noted that the government is losing PHP17 billion to corruption.

“Kaning corruption. Corruption, og nasabit ka sa corruption, sorry (Let’s talk about corruption. If you get involved in corruption, sorry),” Duterte said. “Tanang kawatan ibutang nako sa opisina. Diha, diha mo. Diha lingkod mo tibuok adlaw, pagpensar mo og unsay inyong sala niining kalibutana (But for those involved in anomalous acts, I would invite them to my office. They will just stay there. They can sit there the whole day and ponder about all the sins that they’ve done in this world).”

He reiterated his warning to drug personalities that they would face death, in case they continue their illicit drug operations.

“So human rights, do you think I would be happy to see all these things? And you want me to go to prison? So be it. Fine. I’m ready. So kanang droga likayi gyud na ninyo (So never get involved in drugs),” he said.

The President was in Cagayan de Oro for a joint meeting of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) with its regional counterpart. Ruth Abbey Gita-Carlos / PNA – northboundasia.com