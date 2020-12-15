Provincial buses in P2P routes allowed to resume ops

MANILA – The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has allowed provincial buses in point-to-point (P2P) routes to resume operations, Malacañang announced Tuesday.

In a Palace press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the resumption of provincial bus operations was approved under IATF Resolution No. 88.

“Provincial buses in point-to-point routes approved by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and the local government unit (LGU) of destination, including their stop-over/transit terminals may resume their operations,” the resolution read.

Point-to-point provincial buses will be allowed unhampered passage through the different LGUs en route to the LGU of destination.

The Department of Transportation, through the LTFRB, is directed to craft the necessary operational guidelines.

Since June 1, the LTFRB has gradually allowed the resumption of service of more modern jeepneys, P2P buses, UV Express units, taxis, transport network vehicle services, provincial buses.

The LTFRB also reminded passengers, drivers, conductors, and operators to always wear face masks and shields, refrain from talking, eating in public transport, maintain proper ventilation of the vehicle, regular disinfection, bar anyone with Covid-19 symptoms, and to always follow the “one-seat-apart” physical distancing rule

In the same resolution, the IATF approved the mandatory wearing of face shields whenever persons go out of their residences.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier decided to keep Metro Manila; the provinces of Batangas, Lanao del Sur and Davao del Norte; and cities of Iloilo, Tacloban, Iligan, and Davao under general community quarantine (GCQ) until Dec. 31. Isabela province was also recently reverted to GCQ until Dec. 31.

The rest of the country will be under the least stringent modified general community quarantine (MGCQ). Azer Parrocha / PNA – northboundasia.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

