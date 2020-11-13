Price freeze up in Marikina, provinces severely hit by ‘Ulysses’

MANILA – Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Friday said a price freeze was imposed in Marikina and several provinces devastated by the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses.

In a press briefing, he initially named Batangas, Cavite, Catanduanes, Mindoro, Palawan, and the Camarines provinces as the areas covered in the declaration.

Later on, he added that Marikina City is also included in the Department of Trade and Industry list.

“‘Yong price freeze declaration po na kabahagi ng state of calamity ay kasama po ang Marikina diyan (The price freeze declaration for areas under state calamity also includes Marikina),” he said.

The Price Act of 1992 states that prices of basic necessities in disaster areas or those under a state of calamity “shall automatically be frozen at their prevailing prices or placed under automatic price control”.

With the declaration, Roque said the prices of basic commodities in the city and provinces mentioned would be “frozen” for 60 days.







Typhoon Ulysses made landfall in Quezon province on Wednesday night, bringing torrential rains and ferocious winds in several areas including the National Capital Region.

By Thursday morning, reports of heavy flooding and calls for rescue, mostly from Marikina and Rizal province flooded social media as the typhoon swept through Luzon.

Roque reported that the Philippine National Police has so far rescued 107,535 people, including 3,811 in Metro Manila as of 3 a.m. Friday.

The typhoon has so far affected 170,561 persons in 811 barangays in Cagayan Valley, Bicol, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Metro Manila.

Meanwhile, some 74,721 individuals are currently served inside evacuation centers. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora / PNA – northboundasia.com







