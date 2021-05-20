Preference for brands causing delay in vax program

MANILA – Waiting for a preferred brand will delay the Covid-19 immunization program, thus Pasay City’s expression of support to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) order that local government units (LGUs) should no longer announce what brands will be used.

In a statement on Thursday, Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano appealed to Pasay residents to continue supporting the national vaccination program “to finally halt the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“Ang paghihintay at pamimili po kasi sa bakuna ang nagiging dahilan kung bakit mabagal ang rollout at kung magpapatuloy ito ay matatagalan bago natin maabot ang herd immunity (Waiting and selecting vaccine brands are the reasons why the rollout is slowed down and achieving herd immunity will be delayed if this will continue),” she said.

Rubiano emphasized that all Covid-19 vaccines, regardless of brands, are safe and effective.

“Wala tayong dapat ipag-alala at ang mga ito po ay aprubado ng mga eksperto at siyentipiko mula sa ibang bansa (We don’t have to worry because all of these are approved by the experts and scientists from different countries),” she said. “The best vaccine is the one that is available.”

DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said LGUs should not announce the brand of vaccine to be used to overcome brand preference among vaccinees.

The city government has also started offering home service vaccination for bedridden senior citizens and those with comorbidities.

Pasay’s “Vacc to the Future: Home Service” will visit residents who want to be inoculated but cannot go to sites due to their vulnerabilities.

Those who wish to avail of the service may request for an appointment at their village health centers. Lade Jean Kabagani / PNA – northboundasia.com

