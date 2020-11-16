Power to be restored as soon as flood subsides in Cagayan: DOE

MANILA – Electricity should be back immediately once flooding subsides in affected areas in the province of Cagayan, Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Alfonso Cusi said.

In a briefing with President Rodrigo Duterte in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan on Sunday, Cusi said power connection is expected to be restored in two days as soon as they complete the inspection and the water subsides in the affected areas.

Electricity is partly restored in areas served by Cagayan I Electric Cooperative (CAGELCO 1), which serves 386 barangays.

According to CAGELCO 1, some of 147,417 households were affected by the power outage due to the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses.

As of 6 a.m. Sunday, power in 16,656 households in 27 barangays was already restored.

“CAGELCO 2 (is) awaiting activation by NGCP (National Grid Corp. of the Philippines) transmission. They are ready to receive power but only considering the safety of the people because of the flood,” Cusi added.

Although the level of floodwaters in the town of Alcala slightly subsided, clearing operations are still underway to ensure the safety of everyone once power is restored, according to CAGELCO 2.

“We are doing our best to immediately energize,” Cusi said.

The local governments of Cagayan, Isabela, and Aurora placed their provinces under state of calamity due to the impact of Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco).

Under a state of calamity, a price freeze shall be implemented for household liquefied petroleum gas and kerosene until Nov. 27 for Isabela and until Nov. 28 for Cagayan and Aurora, according to the DOE. Kris Crismundo / PNA – northboundasia.com

