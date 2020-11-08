Power restored in some parts of Bicol a week after ‘Rolly’

LEGAZPI CITY – Power was partially restored in some areas of mainland Bicol on Sunday one week after Super Typhoon Rolly pummeled the region and toppled hundreds of electric posts and towers.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) was able to temporarily source its power from the Bacon-Manito (BACMAN) Power Plant in Sorsogon, partially restoring the energy in the provinces of Albay and Sorsogon, while power supplied to Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur was sourced from the power plant in Gumaca, Quezon.

Nilda Somera, NGCP spokesperson, said through the “islanding operation,” power was temporarily restored in these areas by utilizing the BACMAN power plant through NGCP’s Daraga Substation until all damaged transmission facilities are restored and the said areas are synchronized back to the main grid.

Somera said the provinces that were fully energized were Camarines Norte and Sorsogon while those with partial power restoration are Camarines Sur and Albay.







Somera, however, said sources for generation capacity are limited when under “islanding operations,” and additional loading would depend on the available generation capacity, as well as the readiness of the distribution lines.

Meanwhile, the Albay Power and Energy Corporation (APEC) said that it was able to partially restore power in some areas in Legazpi City, Daraga and Sto. Domingo towns.

Lesley Capus, APEC Corporate Communication and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) chief, in an interview said 30 out of the 70 villages in Legazpi City were energized while 15 villages in Sto Domingo town were lighted up.

He said with assistance from other electric cooperatives, it was able to fast-track the power restoration in the province.

Capus said the APEC Task Force Kapatid is continuously conducting power restoration activities and energization of their backbone and primary lines in the three districts of the province.

He said, “What we intend to achieve is that by Christmas time, most of our town and cities in Albay would hopefully be energized.”

“Among the three districts, District 1 ang medyo mahuli sa full restoration dahil totally na-damage ang Karangahan Substation at lalo po and Malinao Substation. (The restoration of power in the first district would be delayed because the Karangahan Substation was totally damaged and the Malinao Substation suffered even worse), Capus said. Mar Serrano / PNA – northboundasia.com