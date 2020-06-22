POC wants athletes vying for Olympic slots to resume training

MANILA – The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) has asked the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to let the Filipino athletes still vying for spots in the Tokyo Olympics resume their training despite the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“We’re discussing with PSC and IATF na payagan nang mag-train (to allow to train) those who [are] still seeking for the qualifier,” Tolentino said in an online press conference on Monday.

The Tokyo Olympics was moved to next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and many Olympic qualifiers have been stalled as well.

Tolentino, also the president of PhilCycling, bared that the pandemic also affected the bids of Ariana Dormitorio and Danny Caluag.

Also looking to punch tickets to Tokyo are weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, judoka Kiyomi Watanabe, taekwondo jin Pauline Lopez, karateka Junna Tsukii, and skateboarder Margielyn Didal among others.

Only four Filipinos, namely pole vaulter EJ Obiena, gymnast Caloy Yulo, and boxers Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno are assured of competing in the Tokyo Olympics

Tolentino believes that the Olympic qualifiers will resume early next year, giving the Filipino athletes more time to gear up.

“We need to prepare for that,” Tolentino continued. PNA – northboundasia.com





