PNVF beach volley chief lauds Ilocos’ ‘sports resiliency’

MANILA – Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) board member Charo Soriano was all praises to the AMB Beach Volleyball Clinic for making sure that even the local beach volleyball officiating crews would learn the latest developments in the game.

“I applaud the sports resiliency of the north in making sure that they not only focus on the growth of the players but also of the technical officials,” said Soriano, who leads the PNVF’s beach volleyball commission (BVC).

The AMB Beach Volleyball Clinic, a brainchild of Congressman Angelo Barba, held a seminar and demo workshop for technical officials in Currimao, Ilocos Norte with the full support of the PNVF-BVC.

Helen Domingo, secretary general of Ilocos Norte Volleyball, the event that took place on Friday was the first time a beach volleyball seminar ever took place in the said province.

With the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic still prevalent, despite Currimao being relatively successful so far in curbing the disease, health and safety protocols were strictly implemented in the workshop.

“In Ilocos Norte, we formulated a risk assessment plan under the Play Safe Fearless program approved by Gov. Matthew Manotoc and beach volleyball is assessed between the low and medium risk. So we wrote to Rep. Angelo Barba to stage the said series of the AMB beach volleyball and this time it would be aligned with the PNVF grassroots development plan which Rep. Barba also agreed,” Domingo said.

She also sees the resumption of sporting activities as a means for small businesses to flourish again amid the pandemic.

Non-contact sports like volleyball are allowed in areas under the modified general community quarantine like Ilocos Norte.

The seminar was in line with the AMB Beach Volleyball circuit from May 14-25 in the said province. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno / PNA – northboundasia.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

