PNPA top grad has ‘heart for public service’

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Family-oriented and has a heart for public service.

This is how Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Hinirang Class of 2021 valedictorian, Cadet 1st Class Kenneth John Etucas, was described by his family here as he graduated on Wednesday along with 253 other members of his batch.

Leonora Etucas, Kenneth’s mother, said in an interview they are very happy and proud of her son’s achievements and noted that it was mainly the result of his determination and many years of hard work.

She said Kenneth, 25, had dreamed of serving the country by being a uniformed officer and focused on that path while growing up in Barangay Tinagacan.

“This is the realization of that dream. We really did not expect that he will emerge as valedictorian but we know that he can do that,” she told the Philippine News Agency in the vernacular.

She said as the eldest among three siblings, Kenneth wanted to help his family and it gave him the motivation to become an achiever.

Leonora is a housewife while her husband Gilbert tends a farm in Purok 11 of Barangay Tinagacan, where Kenneth attended public schools from primary to secondary or high school.

She said her son is very close and dotes on his siblings, and has always put their needs first ahead of him.

Leonora said they fully support her son’s career path from the start, especially his decision to join the Bureau of Fire Protection after graduation.

“We know that he will give his best and make a mark wherever he goes,” she said.

The Etucas family has desired to attend Kenneth’s graduation but the PNPA has shifted to a virtual ceremony due to the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

Kenneth, baron of the Hinirang class of 2021, is a recipient of the Presidential Kampilan Award and Chief Bureau of Fire Protection Kampilan award in the PNPA’s 47th commencement exercises.

A product of Tinagacan Elementary School and Tinagacan National High School, he graduated with a degree in Criminology at the Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Colleges and passed the licensure examination in 2015.

He then joined the PNP and trained at the Regional Training Center 12 as a Police Officer 1 but later decided to proceed to the academy after passing the entrance exam.

Kenneth is the second from the city to emerge as a top graduate of the PNPA in the last six years.

Cadet 1st Class Dennis Yuson Jr. of Silway, Barangay Dadiangas West graduated as valedictorian of the Lakandula Class of 2015. Richelyn Gubalani / PNA – northboundasia.com

