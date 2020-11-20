PNP gets 3 new choppers

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) now has a total of 10 air assets with the arrival of three H125 choppers, a police official said Friday.

PNP Director for Logistics Maj. Gen. Angelito Casimiro said the new chopper each costs PHP205,305,898.

“Mayroon tayong bagong dating lang na tatlong (We have three new) H125 na air bus undergoing field testing and evaluation prior to acceptance,” Casimiro said in a phone interview.

Aside from the newly-arrived air assets, the PNP has four H125s; two Robinson 44 trainer choppers; and one Cessna C150 trainer fixed wing.

The chopper, Bell 429, involved in a crash in Laguna last March was beyond mechanical repair, Casimiro said.

Casimiro said proceeds from the Bell 429, about PHP430 million, would be used to buy Pump Air Ambulance, which are two H130s.

“Magiging air ambulance natin ‘yung dalawang bibilhin from the proceeds doon sa nahulog na Bell 429 natin (The two that we will buy from the Bell 429 proceeds will be used as air ambulance),” he said.

He added that the choppers would also be used for rescue operations, medical evacuation, aerial survey, and lifting of vital assets. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com







