PNP Covid-19 cases reach 2,492

by: Christopher Lloyd Caliwan-PNA |
PNP Covid-19 cases reach 2,492

MANILA – The number of police officers infected with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has reached 2,492.

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Health Service reported 33 new confirmed Covid-19 cases among its ranks.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,563 personnel have recovered from the disease while the death toll remains at 12.

It is also monitoring 842 probable cases and 2,177 suspected cases.

More than 900 of the confirmed cases were from the National Capital Region (NCR) and were deployed as front-liners, particularly in the manning of control points and conducting patrol.

Gamboa said the Central Visayas, Region 4-A (Calabarzon) and Central Luzon police offices follow the NCR in the areas with the most number of Covid cases among cops.



Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said police officers who work directly with the medical workers and are deployed in the Covid-19 isolation facilities are immediately subjected to rapid tests at the end of their duties.

Año said measures are being done to decrease the chances of the cops, who are also considered as front-liners, from contracting the virus.

He said the cops on duty in these facilities and those accompanying health workers in “extracting” Covid-19 patients in the communities also wear personal protective equipment.

In case the police officers tested positive for Covid-19, Año said they would automatically undergo reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction testing.

Año added the relyebo (shifting) system is applied to the cops manning the isolation facilities and those accompanying the local health workers in contact tracing.

At the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Año said there are 97 active cases of the total 263 Covid-19 cases with three deaths. The Bureau of Fire Protection has 214 active cases and two deaths out of 1,600 Covid-19 cases. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan /PNA – northboundasia.com



Suggested Videos

Presidente Duterte binatikos si Sen Drilon sa kanyang SONA 2020

Tropical Depression “#CarinaPH” Update Monday 5AM

LUECO EXPLAINS HIGH ELECTRIC BILL


OWWA FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

LIVE PRESIDENT DUTERTE LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE

Statement of Abra Governor Joy Bernos on the First Case of COVID-19 in their province


PREVENT COVID-19

No. 1 Drug Personality in CSF La Union Nabbed

WINNING MOMENT


The Evening News

BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019

La Union SEA Games handa na


The Evening News Replay

THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019

The Evening News November 11, 2019