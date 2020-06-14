PNP chief lauds ops that netted P8.4-B worth of shabu

MANILA – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Archie Gamboa on Sunday lauded various anti-illegal drugs units for their “unprecedented” apprehension of some PHP8.4 billion worth of shabu in a span of nine days.

“I commend the recent string of successful anti-illegal drug operations of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) and the Police Regional Offices (PROs). The yield of PHP8.395 billion worth of illegal drugs in a span of nine days is unprecedented and is proof that the PNP is relentless in its pursuit of criminals and syndicates behind illegal drugs,” Gamboa said in a statement.

As the country celebrated the 122nd Independence Day on June 12, the PNP scored yet another successful campaign against illegal drugs after seizing PHP18.25 million worth of shabu from a series of operations in the cities of Caloocan, Navotas and Marikina.

The PROs also boosted their respective fight against drugs with PRO-6 seizing PHP1.22 million worth of shabu in Bacolod City on June 12-13; PRO-13 netting PHP300,000 illegal drugs in Butuan City on June 12; and PRO-4A apprehending PHP306,000 worth of shabu in Rizal on June 13.

A joint team of PDEG and PRO-4A also conducted operation that yielded PHP2.5 billion worth of suspected shabu in Cavite on June 11 while PRO-3 seized PHP1.8 million worth of shabu in Guiguinto, Bulacan on June 9.

On June 4, Gamboa commended PDEG director Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr. for the successful confiscation of PHP5.63 billion worth of shabu that led the arrest of a Chinese national with two Filipina accomplices in Marilao, Bulacan.

Two days later, the PDEA also conducted operation that yielded PHP244.8 million worth of shabu in Parañaque City.

“The PNP continues to be in the frontline of ensuring public safety by going after illegal drugs. There is no letup in our campaign even as we are facing the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Gamboa said.

Gamboa earlier said the PNP has shifted its anti-drug campaign to “supply reduction”.

“The PNP actually evolved in the operation against illegal drugs. Ang inuna dun is to stop talaga ‘yung demand and later on, nag-evolve (Before, our priority was to stop the demand and later on, it has evolved),” he said, referring to the first strategy of the campaign which focused on street-level drug trade.

He said the strategy has led to the confiscation of illegal drugs worth billions of pesos in recent police operations.

“As a matter of fact, you can see now we have apprehensions by the billions of pesos worth of drugs, which is practically supply reduction. So, (the campaign) against illegal drugs of course under the auspices of the Philippine anti-drug campaign strategy which is being supervised by DDB (Dangerous Drugs Board),” he said. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan /PNA – northboundasia.com





