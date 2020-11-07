PNP acquires P1.2-B new vehicles, equipment

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) is keeping track of its modernization program as it acquired new equipment and vehicles worth more than PHP1.2 billion.

PNP chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan led the blessing and inauguration of the new vehicles, radio equipment, and weapons in Camp Crame on Friday, before his retirement from the service on November 10.

Cascolan noted that these new assets and equipment were funded via Capability Enhancement Programs (CEPs) 2019 and 2020 and CEP 2019 Balances with a total amount of PHP1,221,601,033.

These include 11 shuttle buses, 22 high-speed tactical watercraft, 355 patrol jeep single cab 4 x 2s, 5,767 Galil Ace 22N 5.56mm basic assault rifles, and 214 VHF low band handheld radios.







The acquisition of the equipment is under the PNP P.A.T.R.O.L. Plan 2030.

Cascolan added that the buses will be distributed to police regional offices while the PNP Maritime Group and the PNP Special Action Force will get the high-speed tactical watercraft.

He assured that new patrol jeeps will be immediately distributed to different municipal police stations across the country to boost their police patrol operations as part of intensified security drive in communities in times of national health crisis.

The Police Mobile Forces will be the end-users of rifles while the radios will be given to Communications and Electronics Service, he added.

Coinciding with the ceremonial blessing, the PNP also recognized the generosity of the Armed Forces and Police Mutual Benefit Association Inc. (AFPMBAI) for donating two 2020 Toyota Coasters and a Nissan Urvan NV350 Cargo Shuttle worth PHP8,714,000. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan /PNA – northboundasia.com