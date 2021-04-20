Pinoys told to adjust travel plans as HK bans flights from PH

MANILA – All passenger flights from the Philippines are temporarily prohibited from landing in Hong Kong for 14 days, beginning April 20, after local authorities designated the country as an “extremely high-risk place”, the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong said.

In a statement dated April 19, the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong advised the public to adjust their travel plans.

It also urged the Filipino community in Hong Kong to postpone or cancel their non-essential trips to the Philippines.

The designation and two-week entry ban came as Hong Kong recorded two coronavirus disease 2019 cases with N501Y mutant virus strain. The N501Y is a common mutation in most emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2, including those first reported in South Africa (20H/501Y.V2 or B.1.351), the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7.), and Brazil (P.1).

Aside from the Philippines, flights from India and Pakistan were also suspended for the same period.

“All persons who have stayed in Group A (extremely high-risk) specified places for more than two hours during the relevant period (the day of boarding for/arrival at Hong Kong or during the 21 days before that day) will not be allowed to board for Hong Kong,” the Hong Kong government said.

For emergencies, the Filipino community is encouraged to contact the Consulate at 9155-4023 or 5529-1880 (Philippine Overseas Labor Office), or 6345-9324 (Overseas Workers Welfare Administration). Joyce Ann L. Rocamora / PNA – northboundasia.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

