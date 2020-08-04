PH stocks index regains footing, peso ends flat vs. USD

by: Philippine News Agency |
PH stocks index regains footing, peso ends flat vs. USD

MANILA – The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) ended Tuesday up after a two-day slide while the peso finished flat against the US dollar.

PSEi gained 1.04 percent, or 59.58 points, to 5,775.50 points.

All Shares rose by 0.84 percent, or 28.51 points, to 3,426.97 points.

Mining and Oil led the sectoral indices with a jump of 4.03 percent.

It was trailed by the Industrial, 1.69 percent; Services, 1.47 percent; Financials, 1.21 percent; Property, 1.04 percent; and Holding Firms, 0.57 percent.

Volume totaled to 1.59 billion shares amounting to PHP5.74 billion.

Gainers led losers at 136 to 52 shares while 46 shares were unchanged.

“Investors became bargain hunters in the PSEi following the huge sell-off yesterday as many embrace for big week for corporate earnings, boosted by positive manufacturing data out of the euro zone, and leads from the US Technology sector,” said Luis Limlingan, Regina Capital Development Corporation head of sales.

Reimposition of the 15-day modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in the National Capital Region (NCR), Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite, and Batangas starting Tuesday is still among the factors during the trading in the local bourse but Limlingan said “most of the reaction probably was felt yesterday”.

On the other hand, the local currency finished the day’s trading at 49.095 to a US dollar, the same as Monday’s close.

It opened the day at 49.12, sideways from its 49.15 start in the previous session.

It traded between 49.14 and 49.095, resulting to an average of 48.114.

Volume totaled to USD470.35 million, lower than the previous session’s USD568.65 million. PNA – northboundasia.com



Suggested Videos

Presidente Duterte binatikos si Sen Drilon sa kanyang SONA 2020

Tropical Depression “#CarinaPH” Update Monday 5AM

LUECO EXPLAINS HIGH ELECTRIC BILL


OWWA FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

LIVE PRESIDENT DUTERTE LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE

Statement of Abra Governor Joy Bernos on the First Case of COVID-19 in their province


PREVENT COVID-19

No. 1 Drug Personality in CSF La Union Nabbed

WINNING MOMENT


The Evening News

BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019

La Union SEA Games handa na


The Evening News Replay

THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019

The Evening News November 11, 2019