PH records 607 new Covid-19 cases; total breaches 25K-mark

MANILA – The country’s coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases have reached 25,392 after the Department of Health (DOH) logged 607 new cases on Saturday.

“In addition to the 504 fresh cases, 103 late cases were also reported today. Today’s fresh cases are based on the daily accomplishment reports submitted by only 43 out of 54 current operational labs,” the agency said.

The DOH also registered 252 new recoveries bringing the total to 5,706. The death toll rose to 1,074 following the 22 new reported deaths.

Based on DOH data dated June 12, the active cases stand at 18,281, at least 608 are asymptomatic, 17,589 have mild symptoms, 67 in severe condition, and 17 in critical.

DOH said the bed capacity for Covid-19 patients is at 13,650. Of this number 3,011 are ward beds (34.71 percent occupied), 9,376 are isolation beds, and 1,263 are ICU beds (30.8 percent occupied).

The beds for temporary treatment and monitoring facilities have also increased with 51,485 beds in local isolation and general treatment areas for Covid-19 cases (Ligtas Covid centers).

Joyce Ann L. RocamoraPNA






