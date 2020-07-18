PH records 2,357 new Covid-19 cases; tally rises to 65,304

MANILA – The country’s total coronavirus disease (Covid-19) case tally on Saturday rose to 65,304 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,357 more confirmed cases.

Most of the new infections were logged in Metro Manila with 1,824, in Laguna with 105, in Cavite with 62, in Cebu with 49, and in Rizal with 39.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said the surge in Metro Manila cases can be attributed to the expanded testing, the “evidence of community transmission”, and the mobility of the population.

The DOH also registered 321 recoveries and 113 deaths, raising the number to 22,067 and 1,773, respectively.

Meanwhile, it noted that 40 of the new deaths happened in July, 58 in June, and 15 in May. The deaths were from Region 7 (87 or 77 percent), National Capital Region (23 or 20 percent), Region 4A (1 or 1 percent), Region 5 (1 or 1 percent), and Region 6 (1 or 1 percent).

The agency also clarified that 54 duplicates were removed from the total case count.

In its latest bulletin, the DOH said the case doubling time or the number of days it takes for infections to double is “faring better” at 8.47 days compared to March 15 when it hit 1.54 days and on June 1 at 6.27 days.

The same goes for the mortality doubling time, said the DOH.

On July 17, it slowed to 11.97, “faring better” against March 15 with 0.96 days when Luzon was placed under the enhanced community quarantine and June 1 or the start of the general community quarantine in Metro Manila with 8.28 days.

On bed capacity for Covid-19 patients, the agency noted that 632 of the 1,369 total intensive care unit beds are occupied.

On the other hand, at least 5,059 of the 10,573 isolation beds are in use while 2,041 of the 3,562 ward beds are occupied.

The DOH also reported that 1,039,191 individual tests have been done with the country having 66 licensed RT-PCR testing facilities and 22 licensed GeneXpert laboratories.

In a televised Laging Handa briefing, DOH Region 11 (Davao Region) director Annabelle Yumang also reported that the region now has three Covid-19 testing centers.

She noted that 912 persons have been infected, of whom, 496 have recovered while 42 have died.

At present, Davao Region has 798 temporary treatment and monitoring facilities that can accommodate 6,492 patients, she said. (PNA)





