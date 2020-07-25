PH records 2,019 new cases; Covid-19 tally now 78.4K

MANILA – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country rose to 78,412, with 2,019 new infections reported on Saturday.

In its Covid-19 case bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) said the new cases are from the National Capital Region (1,115), and the provinces of Cebu (479), Cavite, (90), Rizal (52) and Davao del Sur (41).

Out of the 50,763 active cases, almost 90 percent are mild cases, 9 percent are asymptomatic while severe and critical cases are less than 1 percent.

The DOH also reported 1,278 new recoveries and 20 new deaths, bringing the total number of recoveries and death toll to 25,752 and 1,897 respectively.

The country’s capacity to respond to the health crisis remains stable as 716 out of a total of 1,383 intensive care unit (ICU) beds are available.

Meanwhile, 5,355 or 49.4 percent of a total of 10,841 isolation beds and 1,673 or 43.7 percent of a total of 3,825 ward beds in the country remain available.

As for ventilators, only 528 or 26.7 percent of a total of 1,976 units are currently in use.

The agency also reported that a total of 1,206,902 individuals have been tested for Covid-19 while the country has so far 68 licensed reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) laboratories and 23 licensed GeneXpert laboratories. PNA – northboundasia.com





