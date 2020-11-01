PH logs over 17K new Covid-19 recoveries, tally surges to 348,760

MANILA – A total of 17,727 new recovered cases reported on Sunday pushed the overall tally of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) recoveries nationwide to 348,760.

In its latest case bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) also reported 2,396 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 27,115.

Of the active cases, about 81.6 percent are mild, 9.9 percent are asymptomatic, 3.1 percent are severe, and 5.4 percent are in critical condition.

The majority of the newly announced cases are from Davao City with 148, Quezon City with 146, Laguna with 122, Cavite with 112, and Benguet with 100 infections.







A DOH data based on October 31 report showed that 1,548 or 6.2 percent of the 25,085 who have tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

The DOH also logged 17 deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 7,238.

As of Monday, DOH said it has 21,300 total bed capacity dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

Available are about 58 percent of 1,900 intensive care unit beds; 60 percent of 13,500 isolation beds; and 67 percent of 5,900 ward beds.

About 80 percent of 2,000 ventilators are in use. Ma. Teresa Montemayor / PNA – northboundasia.com





