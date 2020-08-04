PH logs highest single-day spike of 6,352 new Covid-19 cases

MANILA – The Philippines saw another single-day record spike in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases with 6,352 new infections reported on Tuesday.

In its Covid-19 bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) said the new Covid-19 cases raised the overall tally to 112,593.

The DOH said the additional cases reported were based on the total Covid-19 tests done by 80 out of 94 operational laboratories.

The majority of the newly announced cases are from the National Capital Region (NCR) with 3,139 cases; Laguna with 592 cases; Cavite with 550 cases; Rizal with 277 cases; and Cebu with 261 cases. The rest are from the different provinces across the country.

The DOH also reported 240 new recoveries and 11 new deaths. These figures increased the number of recoveries to 66,049 and the number of deaths to 2,115.

“Of the 6,352 reported cases today, 3,941 or 62 percent occurred within the recent 14 days (July 22-August 4, 2020) and the top regions with cases in the recent two weeks were in NCR which is 1,826 or 46.3 percent, Region 4A which is 981 or 24.9 percent and Region 3 which is 253 or 6.4 percent. Of the 11 deaths, one or 9 percent in August, eight or 73 percent in July, one or 9 percent in June, and one or 9 percent in May and the deaths were from Region 7 which is five or 45 percent, Region 11 which is two or 18 percent, Region 9 which is two or 18 percent, Region 4A which is one or 9 percent, and NCR which is one or 9 percent,” the agency said.

It added that 89 duplicates were removed from the total case count and from them 12 recovered cases have been removed.

The health department also noted that the country has 44,429 active cases — of which around 91.2 percent are mild, 7.5 percent are asymptomatic, 0.8 percent are severe, and 0.6 percent are critical patients.

As of Monday, the 74 licensed RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) laboratories and 24 licensed GeneXpert laboratories have already conducted a total of 1,502,668 tests nationwide.

The DOH said it has 17,000 total bed capacity dedicated to Covid-19 patients. Occupied are about 55 percent of 1,400 intensive care unit beds; 52 percent of 11,600 isolation beds; and 55 percent of 4,000 ward beds.

There are 2,100 ventilators for Covid-19 patients with about 30 percent in use. Ma. Teresa Montemayor /PNA – northboundasia.com





