PH logs 2,434 more Covid-19 cases; recoveries rise to 11,942

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday reported 2,434 additional coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections, raising the overall tally to 44,254.

The DOH said 1,287 of the additional cases are “late” or results belatedly reported and were only verified recently, while 1,147 are “fresh cases” or results released to the patient within the past three days.

Of the fresh cases, 440 are from the National Capital Region (NCR), 364 are from Region 7 (Central Visayas), 336 from other regions, and 7 are repatriates.

Meanwhile, 629 of the late cases are from the NCR, 238 are from other regions, and 420 are from other regions.

The DOH also reported 489 new recoveries and seven new deaths.

To date, the total number of recoveries nationwide is 11,942, while the death toll is 1,297.

“As the country continues to ease community quarantine measures, the rise in the number of cases today may be attributed to the increased contact tracing among the population,” the DOH said.

The DOH advised the public to continue practicing general preventive measures such as proper handwashing, physical distancing, wearing of mask, avoidance of non-essential travel outside their homes and to observe minimum health standards to prevent the transmission of the Covid-19 virus.

“We appeal to all establishments to implement the minimum health standards in their premises and immediately report clustering of confirmed cases in their respective workplaces,” it added.

In its case bulletin, the DOH said there are 29,087 active cases and 1,486 or 5.1 percent of the active cases are asymptomatic; 27,429 or 94.3 percent have mild symptoms; 144 or 0.5 percent have severe symptoms, and 28 or 0.1 percent are in critical condition.

As of Saturday, the DOH has 14,249 total bed capacity dedicated to patients with Covid-19.

Occupied are about 45.25 percent of 3,328 ward beds; 40.57 percent of 9,615 isolation beds; and 40.74 percent of 1,306 intensive care unit beds.

There are 1,971 total ventilators for Covid-19 patients with about 19.89 percent in use.

In facilities of Local Isolation and General Treatment Areas for Covid-19 cases (Ligtas Covid) across the country, some 51,091 beds are dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

Meanwhile, some 3,193 beds are dedicated to Covid-19 patients in Mega Ligtas Covid facilities. Ma. Teresa Montemayor /PNA – northboundasia.com





