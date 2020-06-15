PH lists record-high 298 recoveries; Covid-19 cases reach 26,420

MANILA – The country posted the highest single-day increase of 298 recoveries from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) although cases reached 26,420 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 490 more infections.

According to the DOH, 348 of the 490 additional infections are “fresh” cases, including 131 recorded in the National Capital Region (NCR). Central Visayas has 79 fresh cases and 138 in other areas.

The 142 late cases are those patients who received their test results four days or more. Of the late cases, 21 came from NCR, five from Central Visayas, and 116 in other areas.

Meanwhile, the DOH recorded 298 recoveries, the highest single-day increase on patients who survived the deadly virus, bringing the total recoveries at 6,252.

The DOH also reported 10 new deaths, increasing the number of fatalities to 1,098.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire attributed the increasing number of recoveries to the improving capabilities of the medical practitioners to combat Covid-19.

“Nagkaroon na ang ating mga doctors with enough experience coming from these five months na po na sitwasyon dito sa ating bansa para po makapanggamot nitong ating mga may Covid-19. (Our doctors have earned enough experience coming from these five months of the country’s fight to cure our Covid-19 patients),” Vergeire said in a virtual presser in Malacañang.

Vergeire said the DOH has also tallied the unreported recovered patients from some local governments.

“Sa tingin po namin ay marami pa pong magdagdag sa darating na mga araw. (I think, more recoveries will be recorded in the coming days),” she added.

The DOH official renewed the government’s appeal to the public to follow the health and quarantine protocols such as physical distancing and wearing of face mask to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“Kung tayo po ay magkakaroon ng obligasyon para ipatupad ang mga minimum public health standard, hindi lang po sarili ninyo ang pinoprotektahan ninyo, pinoprotektahan din po ninyo ang pamilya ninyo at mapuprotektahan din po ang ating komunidad. (If you follow obligation to implement the minimum public health standard, you will be able to protect not only yourself but your family and your community),” Vergeire said. Raymond Carl Dela Cruz / PNA – northboundasia.com





